Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts

Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts
Soccer Football - Europa League - FCSB v Manchester United - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - January 30, 2025 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Stefan Constantin
Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts
Soccer Football - Europa League - FCSB v Manchester United - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - January 30, 2025 Manchester United's Toby Collyer in action with FCSB's Florin Tanase Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Cosmin Enache
Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts
Soccer Football - Europa League - FCSB v Manchester United - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - January 30, 2025 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund heads at goal Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Stefan Constantin
31 Jan 2025 06:03AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2025 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUCHAREST :Manchester United cruised through to the Europa League knockout stages after goals from Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo earned the Premier League side a 2-0 victory over Steaua Bucharest on Thursday.

Coming into their trip to Romania, United knew victory would guarantee them a top-eight finish in the league phase of the new-look Europa League, but the visitors struggled to create any openings of note in a poor first half.

The introduction of substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo livened up Ruben Amorim's side in the second half, with Dalot tapping United in front on the hour mark.

Mainoo's smart finish eight minutes later killed off the hosts' chances of claiming a major scalp, helping United to finish third in the standings, while the defeat meant Steaua must beat PAOK or Stuttgart in a playoff to reach the last 16.

United came into their trip to Romania unbeaten in their previous 12 group or league phase matches in the Europa League.

It appeared that record may be under threat as the hosts looked the more likely to score early on.

Mihai Popescu on the stretch somehow contrived to miss from close range from the first half's most promising opening.

After the break, United's changes helped them seal a comfortable success.

Mainoo squared for Dalot after a well-worked United move, before Garnacho set up Mainoo perfectly for the game-clinching second.

Amorim became only the second Manchester United manager to win his first four major European matches in charge, after Alex Ferguson in 1990. The manner of that latest victory, after a chaotic first few months in charge, will be welcome boost for the team.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement