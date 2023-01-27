Logo
Sport

Daly ruled out of England's Six Nations campaign
Sport

Daly ruled out of England's Six Nations campaign

Daly ruled out of England's Six Nations campaign

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Saracens v Olympique Lyon - StoneX Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2023 Saracens' Elliot Daly in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

27 Jan 2023 09:19PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 09:19PM)
LONDON : England fullback Elliot Daly will miss the entire Six Nations championship because of a hamstring injury, his club Saracens confirmed on Friday.

Initially the 30-year-old Daly was withdrawn from the England squad for their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4, but he will now not feature at all in the tournament.

Daly, who has 57 international caps for his country, was injured playing for Saracens against Edinburgh in the Champions Cup.

"It is estimated he will return to action in around 12 weeks," a statement on the club's website said.

It is another blow for new head coach Steve Borthwick who is already contending with a number of injuries.

Forward Courtney Lawes and hooker George McGuigan withdrew from the squad on Monday with calf and knee injuries respectively, while Exeter forward Luke Cowan-Dickie is ruled out against Scotland with an ankle problem.

Source: Reuters

