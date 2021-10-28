Logo
Dane Kjaer signs new three-year contract at AC Milan
Dane Kjaer signs new three-year contract at AC Milan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Hellas Verona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 8, 2020 AC Milan's Simon Kjaer during the warm up REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

28 Oct 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:04AM)
MILAN : AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer has signed a new three-year contract, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old's existing deal was due to expire next year, but will now run through until June 2024.

Kjaer has made 66 appearances in all competitions for Milan. He received much acclaim for his role in resuscitating Christian Eriksen after his Denmark team mate suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Euros in June.

Centre back Kjaer was also named in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award by France Football magazine.

"Simon is an exemplary professional on and off the pitch," Milan said in a statement. "Kjaer and AC Milan will continue their journey together."

(Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

