Dane Nielsen named first foreign manager of Japan women's team

Nils Nielsen of Denmark has been appointed as the first foreign manager of Japan women's team, the Japan Football Association said on Thursday.

Nielsen replaces Futoshi Ikeda, who led former World Champions Japan to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup last year as well as the last-eight of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 53-year-old Nielsen served as the director of football for Manchester City's women's team since May last year and was the manager of the Switzerland women's team from 2018 to 2022.

Nielsen coached the Denmark women's side from 2013 to 2017, having led them to a runners-up finish at the Women's European Championship in 2017.