A season of ups and downs with Brisbane Roar, but Singapore footballer Danelle Tan finds extra motivation
After missing the start of the season through injury, Tan has found game time hard to come by. But she is determined to keep improving.
SINGAPORE: From early setbacks to fierce competition for minutes, the road to top-flight football has not been straightforward for Singapore's Danelle Tan.
After signing for the A-League Women side Brisbane Roar last year, the 20-year-old missed the start of the campaign with a knee injury that sidelined her for almost two months.
Since returning to fitness, she has made just three substitute appearances and is still searching for her first goal.
But the fire continues to burn strong within Tan, who said she is even more motivated to keep improving.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind," she told reporters at a media roundtable on Thursday (Mar 27).
"I guess it's also because this season here (has) no winter break, so all the games come thick and fast.
"(I was) going into a good preseason, and then getting that injury - not an ideal timing for the injury ... sitting out for seven, eight games, and then struggling to find my feet again back in the squad."
Tan, who was the first female Singaporean footballer to play in a European league, signed for Brisbane Roar last year.
"Everybody wants to play and so it's always a bit disappointing when you're not getting the game minutes you want," said Tan, who is now fully fit.
"This is the first time I've played in a season and the season has been cut short by the injury.
"It's been a very different season. For me, it's just more motivation that I need to keep improving. I need to keep training more and biding my time and taking my opportunities as they come."
'TECHNICALLY GIFTED' PLAYER
A trailblazer in local women's football, Tan previously played for Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the fifth-division Landesliga, scoring 17 goals in 27 appearances during her one season there.
Tan joined Dortmund in July 2023, becoming the club's first female signing from Asia.
"Every season presents its own challenges. When in Germany, I had to get used to the cold ... and learn a new language. Here, it's slightly different, maybe more challenging on the football field," she said.
"I wouldn't say it is the most challenging (season), I would just say it's a different kind of challenge. I embrace these challenges, I think it's where you grow the most as a player and a person as well."
Tan is Singapore's youngest international goalscorer, having netted in her Lionesses debut as a 14-year-old at the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship. The goal also made her the fifth-youngest scorer in a senior women's international match.
But the step up to Brisbane Roar has been significant. Tan's teammates include Australian internationals Tameka Yallop and Sharn Freier, as well as Japanese defender Momo Hayashi.
Being able to train and play alongside world-class players has been a "really good experience" so far, she said. And to do that at Brisbane's top level facilities has also been a "huge step", she added.
"That's been something that's really helpful in my development - that you get a proper taste of what professional football looks and feels like," said Tan, who made her Roar debut in early January.
"At the end of the day, it's now become my job and that is something that has sort of changed ... The dynamics of how I view football is no longer just something I do as a passion but it's now what I do as a job. That's been a huge difference this season."
Roar head coach Alex Smith described Tan as a "wonderfully technically gifted" player whose touch and finishing ability is "probably one of the best" on the team.
"The initial injury was very unfortunate with the timing. (I) felt like she came in preseason and was looking pretty good," he told reporters. "The team was doing quite well when she returned, and she's just kind of found it hard to make her way back into the side."
At the same time, Smith stressed that the Singaporean will need to adjust to the pace of the league.
"The speed of play is definitely faster than maybe what Danelle anticipated, or certainly what she experienced at Dortmund. So that's one thing that I've kind of flagged with her, that she needs to work on," he said.
"Once Danelle sort of develops that real speed and awareness when to play one-touch (football), when to play two-touch, she can thrive in a league like this. But until that happens, it's going to be tough for her.
"But she's doing everything she can to improve on on that side of things and we're trying to help her as much as we physically can as well."
The Roar are headed to Singapore for a five-day tour in early April, and will play in an exhibition match against the best of the local Women's Premier League at Bishan Stadium.
"Growing up I would have loved to ... be able to watch a professional women's team come and play back home in Singapore," said Tan.
"I hope that it will be time where we inspire other girls and just be a very exciting opportunity to grow the game in Singapore, and also maybe make some new friends for Brisbane Roar back home."
The Roar are currently sixth out of 12 teams in the league, and remain in the running to make the Final Series where the top six teams vie for the title.
While it is unclear what the future holds for Tan in Australia - her deal with the Roar is till the end of this season - she stressed that she remains "really focused" on the rest of this season.
"I think she definitely has a future in a league like this," said Smith.
He added that her time in the league will do Tan a "world of good" for her development and improvement.
"Even though she might not see it right now or might not be enjoying it fully at the moment, I do think this is going to stand her in good stead for the rest of her career."