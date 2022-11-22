Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Danes denied by woodwork in scoreless draw with Tunisia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Danes denied by woodwork in scoreless draw with Tunisia

Danes denied by woodwork in scoreless draw with Tunisia

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen and Joachim Andersen celebrate after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

22 Nov 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday (Nov 22).

Against a backdrop of raucous noise provided by the thousands of Tunisian fans in the stands, Issam Jebali had a goal ruled out for offside in the 23rd minute but it was Denmark who provided most of the attacking football in the first half.

The Danes upped the tempo in the second, with Christian Eriksen firing a rasping left-foot shot that was saved by goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen in the 69th minute, and Andreas Cornelius hit the post with a header from the resulting corner.

Tunisia defended resolutely and threatened on the counter as the Danes struggled to break them down, and in the end their fans were delighted with a point that sets them up for their next game against Australia, while Denmark face France.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.