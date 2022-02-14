Logo
Danilo leaves it late to earn precious point for Juventus at Atalanta
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Juventus - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - February 13, 2022 Juventus' Danilo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
14 Feb 2022 05:59AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 05:59AM)
ROME : Danilo scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 Serie A draw for Juventus at Atalanta on Sunday and earn a point that could prove crucial to the Bianconeri’s top-four ambitions.

The Brazil international headed in from a corner in the 92nd minute, cancelling out a long-range thunderbolt from Ruslan Malinovskyi that had put Atalanta on the verge of reclaiming fourth place.

Both sides had their chances in a gripping encounter in Bergamo, as Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello denied Dusan Vlahovic with a superb save and Hans Hateboer hit the bar for the hosts.

Juve remain fourth on 46 points, two ahead of Atalanta, but Gian Piero Gasperini's side have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

