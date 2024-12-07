Logo
Danish club fined for snowball fight between rival fans
Danish club fined for snowball fight between rival fans

07 Dec 2024 02:21AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2024 02:32AM)
A snowball fight between rival fans during a Danish Superliga match has turned into a bit of a damp squib for hosts FC Nordsjaelland as they were fined 5,000 kroner ($708.33) for the unruly behaviour witnessed in the game against AGF Aarhus.

Nordsjaelland were penalised for the lack of order and security at the stadium.

According to the Danish Football Union's ruling on Thursday, four snowballs were thrown by supporters from each team during the Nov. 22 match, which had no impact on the game.

Nordsjaelland secured a 1-0 win thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Milan Iloski.

($1 = 7.0589 Danish crowns)

Source: Reuters

