Ice hockey-Danish delight Nielsen builds barrier-breaking legacy
Matej Stransky of Czech Republic and Jan Kovar of Czech Republic in action with Julian Jakobsen of Denmark and Sebastian Dahm of Denmark. (Photo: REUTERS/David W Cerny)
Frans Nielsen of Denmark scores their second goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Frans Nielsen of Denmark celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/David W Cerny)
Denmark players celebrate after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
10 Feb 2022 02:15AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 02:24AM)
BEIJING: The pride of Denmark, Frans Nielsen, got his Beijing campaign off to a roaring start on Wednesday (Feb 9), helping his team of Olympic newcomers to a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic and building on his legacy at home.

The former NHL All-Star led the Danes into the Opening Ceremony and then days later to a historic victory, scoring the game-winner on a penalty shot against 1998 Olympic champions Czech Republic, who were tipped to reach the podium again.

Already a legend at home as the first born-and-trained in Denmark player to join the National Hockey League Nielsen, known for a signature backhand move that made him feared in shootouts, is leading the Danish national team as they make their Olympic men's ice hockey debut.

"He’s been a pillar for Danish ice hockey, breaking barriers, and it’s an honour to play with him at this tournament," said Danish goaltender Sebastian Dahm, who stopped a barrage of shots from a relentless Czech offence in their opening preliminary game.

A former New York Islander and Detroit Red Wing, Nielsen scored 167 goals and added 306 assists in over 900 games in the top-level North American league before signing with German club Eisbaren after entering free agency last year.

"He’s huge. He meant everything for the whole hockey of Denmark," said Danish forward Mikkel Boedker. "First guy to be in the NHL, kinda paved the way for other guys and now he gets to score in the Olympic Games ... I would say he’s having a pretty good Olympics."

Even so, the 37-year-old isn't ready to reflect on his legacy just yet, with a fearsome and favoured Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) next on the agenda after Wednesday's upset win.

"I’m sure when I retire, you get a couple years away from the game, I think you can be proud of what you’ve done," he told reporters, "and hopefully just making it to the NHL, young kids realised that it was possible and they start dreaming higher".

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters

Beijing Winter Olympics

