Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson

Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson
Mar 19, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Danny Lee celebrates a win during the final round of the LIV Golf event at The Gallery Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson
Mar 19, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Danny Lee hits from the 18th tee during the final round of the LIV Golf event at The Gallery Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson
Mar 19, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Danny Lee lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of the LIV Golf event at The Gallery Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson
Mar 19, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Danny Lee celebrates after winning the final round of the LIV Golf event at The Gallery Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson
Mar 19, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Danny Lee and his caddie celebrate on the podium after winning the final round of the LIV Golf event at The Gallery Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
20 Mar 2023 12:05PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 12:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand's Danny Lee fired a 2-under 69 in the third round before prevailing in a four-man playoff on Sunday to win LIV Golf Tucson in Marana, Ariz.

Lee closed his round with back-to-back birdies to finish with six against four bogeys on Sunday, leaving him tied with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa at 9-under 204 after 54 holes.

A 25-foot birdie put on the second playoff hole then sealed the victory for Lee, who hadn't won on a tour in eight years.

"Last win I had was 2015 at Greenbrier. That was also a four-man playoff," Lee said. "Maybe it was a coincidence, I don't know. But it feels pretty amazing right now."

Despite coming up just short as an individual, Ortiz was able to celebrate as a member of Fireballs GC, which finished at 25 under to finish atop the leaderboard in team action. Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Chacarra joined Ortiz in relishing the victory.

4Aces GC (21 under) and Lee's squad, Iron Heads GC (19 under), finished in second and third, respectively.

"It's great," Ortiz said of having his team pull out a win. "I think we've been pretty solid. We did well in Mayakoba, we finished terrible and we ended falling from the podium to sixth place, so it was nice revenge here."

Ortiz also shot the low round on Sunday, notching a 6-under 65.

Outside of the three-way tie for second place in individual play, Charles Howell III recorded an even-par 71 in the third round to finish fifth at 8-under 205. Spain's Garcia (73 on Sunday), Kevin Na (71), Australian Matt Jones (69) and Mito Pereira of Chile (67) all tied for sixth at 7 under, two strokes off the lead.

Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff and South African Branden Grace finished T10.

Second-round leader Marc Leishman of Australia shot a 6-over-par 77 on Sunday, causing him to slide down the leaderboard and finish in a five-way tie for 13th.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.