Logo
Logo

Sport

Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats

Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks dejected during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick reacts after Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo misses a chance to score Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their second goal REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester City's Matheus Nunes and Erling Haaland look dejected after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
01 Nov 2026 01:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Oct 31 : Manchester United's nightmare winless run reached nine games as they slid to a 2-0 loss at Chelsea and Manchester City also suffered a harrowing Halloween as the Premier League leaders went down 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

United were the better team before halftime at Stamford Bridge but paid heavily for not taking chances as a solo effort by Morgan Rogers and a Cole Palmer penalty after the break heaped more pressure on the visitors' manager Michael Carrick.

A horror start to the second half for Carrick's side was compounded by a red card for defender Lisandro Martinez in conceding the penalty that Palmer tucked away in the 64th minute.

United were spared dropping into the relegation zone by Nottingham Forest's 2-0 defeat at Brentford although they will fall into the bottom three should Crystal Palace earn at least a point at Tottenham Hotspur later.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

City's 100 per cent Premier League record was ended last week by Aston Villa and their hopes of bouncing back quickly were undone by third-placed Brighton who avenged their midweek League Cup loss to City thanks to Yasin Ayari's early goal.

Arsenal will replace City as leaders if they avoid defeat at Liverpool on Sunday. City have 21 points from nine games with Arsenal also on 21 from eight. Brighton have 19.

Coventry City moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 home win over Sunderland who are left propping up the table.

Bournemouth beat Leeds United 2-0 to move seventh while Forest remained in the bottom three as their poor form under new manager Oliver Glasner continued with defeat at Brentford making it five league wins without a win.

The battle between two of the promoted sides ended honours even as Hull City drew 2-2 at home to Ipswich Town.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement