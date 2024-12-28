Darts-Australian Heta’s nine-darter brings Christmas bonus joy for Swiss fan

Australian Damon Heta landed the second nine-darter of the PDC World Championship on Friday to secure a bonus from the sponsors for himself plus a Swiss darts fan, who plans to spend the money on beer and new windows for his house, and a charity.

Heta celebrated after hitting double 12 to complete the perfect leg on his way to winning the second set, sending the crowd wild as his opponent raised the Australian's arm.

The feat meant that 37-year-old teacher and darts fan, Mauro, pocketed 60,000 pounds ($75,456.00) after being randomly selected from the crowd at Alexandra Palace in London.

"I don't have any real words, it's just unbelievable," said Mauro, who travelled with a group of friends to the event.

"We will use the 60,000 pounds to get new windows, it's quite boring but we need stuff for the house, I'll also cover every expense for the whole group - and use it to get some more beers!"

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is running the bonus campaign, offering a 180,000 pounds payout for every perfect leg, with the prize split evenly between the player who lands the shot, a lucky fan in the crowd and Prostate Cancer UK.

Despite the stunning nine-darter, ninth seed Heta was knocked out 4-3 in the third round by Englishman Luke Woodhouse.

Dutchman Christian Kist had hit a nine-dart finish to win the opening set of his match against Latvian Madars Razma earlier in December but also lost, 3-1.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)