Darts-'Green Machine' Van Gerwen through to World Darts Championship final

LONDON : Dutch "Green Machine" Michael van Gerwen cruised through to his seventh PDC World Darts Championship final after beating England's Chris Dobey 6-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on Thursday.

The three times world champion, whose last title in the tournament came in 2019, was a man on a mission as he piled the pressure on an opponent making only his first semi-final appearance.

Van Gerwen finished with a 98.84 average, with eight 180s and a stunning 158 checkout in the sixth set, to Dobey's 94.77.

The number three seed took just six minutes to win the opening set.

"We're not even close yet. We're still so far away...the title is far away. That's what you have to keep telling yourself," he said ahead of a final clash with either 17-year-old sensation Luke "The Nuke" Littler or Stephen "The Bullet" Bunting.

"A 99 average is not that bad. I'm happy with the performance. I wasn't playing as explosive as the last game but I was efficient.

"It’s my passion, it’s my life, of course after my family. I really enjoyed this."

The match between Littler, last year's losing finalist to Luke Humphries, followed on from Van Gerwen's at the raucous north London venue.