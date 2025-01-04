Darts-Luke 'The Nuke' Littler crushes Van Gerwen to become youngest champion at 17

LONDON :Seventeen-year-old sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler thrashed Michael van Gerwen 7-3 on Friday to become the youngest ever PDC darts world champion and bank a 500,000 pound ($621,600) winner's cheque.

The duel for the biggest prize on the board, in front of 3,200 rowdy fans in fancy dress, ended in a crushing defeat for three times winner Van Gerwen in his seventh final at North London's Alexandra Palace.

"I can't believe it. Honestly, I can't believe it," gasped Littler, who started throwing darts as a toddler, at a dream come true.

"We both played so well. I said in my interviews, I needed to get off to a quick start and that's what I did.

"Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy but you have to get through a tough field."

Littler took a cagey opening set, neither finalist on their A game, and then found his rhythm with two quick 180s to go 2-0 up as Van Gerwen grimaced in frustration.

Van Gerwen, who will walk away 200,000 pounds richer as runner-up, won the opening leg of the third set but it proved a false dawn as an implacable Littler then raced 4-0 clear with a bullseye finish.

The Dutch 35-year-old, who set the previous record for youngest world champion as a 24-year-old in 2014, showed he was still in the fight by taking the fifth set but the comeback then faltered.

Littler, hand steady and gaze unwavering, fired in quick back-to-back 180s to take the opening leg of the sixth and then banged in two more maximum scores to secure the set and forge 5-1 up.

Van Gerwen raised his game to pull back to 5-2 but Littler whitewashed the next set to restore his advantage to 6-2.

Another set to the Dutchman only postponed the inevitable as Littler romped through the final set to get his hands on the mighty Sid Waddell Trophy, with the pent-up emotion finally released.

"I come 4-0 behind and after that I didn't do myself justice but that's the way it is," said Van Gerwen.

"I sometimes say every 17 years a star gets born and he's one of them."

($1 = 0.8044 pounds)