30 years after making darts history, 70-year-old 'Singapore Slinger' Paul Lim continues to achieve new feats

"I found that darts is a very interesting sport ... I straightaway bought a dartboard and put it in the apartment," he said.

"And I could practice whether it was snowing, whether it was raining, whenever I wanted. I spent a lot of time doing that, and I eventually just became good."

A number of years later, Lim returned to Singapore where he worked as a chef at the now-defunct Marco Polo hotel. During his time back, he competed in his first Singapore Open and won the tournament.

But the opportunity to further his career as a head chef of a French restaurant came knocking and Lim moved to Papua New Guinea.

A CHANGE OF SCENERY

Lim enjoyed the change in environment.

"It was different but I've always loved the sea, I loved fishing and Papua New Guinea is a great place for that," he said.

Lim represented Papua New Guinea in his first international competition, the Asia-Pacific Cup, where he won his event.

It was during that tournament that he met American darts player Jerry Umberger, who recommended that Lim move to the United States and compete in the professional darts circuit.

"He said that in the USA we have the darts circuit where there is prize money. Every week there's a tournament somewhere in America and you just have to find where to go," recalled Lim.

Lim first moved to Boston. But with the weather proving too cold, he settled down in California and worked at a pub restaurant as a chef.

"It was in a darting environment so it really kind of suited me very well ... I worked from Monday to Thursday and on Friday I would fly to tournaments," he said.

"I didn't know how I was going to be doing (on the circuit) ... so I had to have a job to sustain my travel and pay my rent and things like that."

As Lim made a name for himself on the circuit, sponsors eventually came on board.

ONE STEP AT A TIME

Prior to that historic showing at the 1990 World Championship, Lim had never made it past the early stages of the competition.

But that year, everything changed.