Darts-Warrington Wolves rename rugby league stadium in Littler's honour for one night

Warrington Wolves will honour darts world champion Luke Littler by renaming their stadium after the local hero for the opening home game of the rugby league season against French side Catalans Dragons.

Littler, 18, comes from the north-western town and is a South Stand member.

"It's a dream come true that the club I've been a fan of since I was young has decided to name the stadium after me for a night," 'The Nuke' said on the club website ().

"It's an absolute honour and I can't thank the club enough."

Littler, who became the youngest ever PDC world champion when he thrashed Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in January, will lead the team out for the Feb. 21 match and parade his trophy around the pitch at halftime.

Halliwell Jones, a car dealership, holds the regular naming rights for the Super League club's stadium.