David Beckham honored with Walk of Fame star as LA hosts World Cup games

LOS ANGELES, June 12 : Sir David Beckham, the first English player to win league titles in four countries, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, the day the U.S.-hosted portion of the 2026 World Cup kicked off with eight matches set for Los Angeles.

Rather than a traditional Hollywood red carpet, the ceremony featured a green soccer-themed pitch carpet to commemorate the occasion.

Radio host Ellen K introduced speakers including Tom Cruise and Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham. Cruise praised Beckham’s journey, saying it was “a Hollywood story” of hard work, determination and global influence on sport and culture.

Victoria Beckham said the honor felt timely ahead of the World Cup in Los Angeles. She noted that soccer in the U.S. is entering “one of the most exciting chapters in its history.”

Taking the podium, Beckham called the moment “surreal.” He reflected on growing up in East London with dreams of playing soccer, never imagining recognition in Hollywood.

He spoke about skepticism he faced after joining Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy in 2007, as many fans questioned why the U.S. was so late to embrace the globally popular sport.

Beckham, who is now president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, said he was proud of the sport's growing popularity in the U.S. He also had a special message for his children.

“I'm going to get emotional now. Kids, I hope you bring my grandchildren here one day and tell them about a boy who dreams big to make you all proud is my greatest achievement,” he said.

Over a 20-year career, Beckham played for some of the world’s most prominent teams, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

Primarily a right midfielder, he was renowned for his precise passing and crossing ability and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Beckham’s influence extended into pop culture with projects such as Netflix’s docuseries “Beckham,” chronicling his soccer journey, and “Victoria Beckham,” focusing on his wife’s evolution from Spice Girl to fashion mogul. The film “Bend It Like Beckham” was also inspired by his legacy.

Since retiring as a player in 2013, Beckham has remained a global figure through partnerships with major brands including Adidas, Bank of America, Hugo Boss, Stella Artois and Sands.