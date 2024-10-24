David scores twice as Lille stun hosts Atletico with 3-1 comeback win

MADRID : Lille stunned hosts Atletico Madrid with a 3-1 comeback win and two goals from Canadian Jonathan David in the Champions League on Wednesday to make it two wins from their last two matches while piling more pressure on the struggling Spanish side.

Lille, who beat holders Real Madrid in the previous matchday, found themselves on the backfoot at the start and it did not take long for the hosts to score, with Julian Alvarez intercepting a weak back pass from Lille defender Ousmane Toure and slotting in for the lead in the eighth minute.

There was more bad news for the visitors when they had to take off injured midfielder Remy Cabella in the 16th, bringing in Edon Zhegrova.

The introduction of the Kosovo international proved crucial as he whipped in a left-footed shot in the 61st to draw the visitors level.

The French comeback was completed courtesy of a 74th-minute penalty by David, who had also scored the winner against Real.

The Canadian added another goal with a deflected effort in the 89th to lift Lille to six points. Atletico are on three with just one win from their three games so far.