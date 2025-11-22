Hong Kong says Singapore minister David Neo apologised for 'idiots' remark

HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Friday (Nov 21) that a Singapore minister has apologised after calling the Chinese city's football players and fans "idiots" following a decisive 2027 Asian Cup qualifier.

The remarks by David Neo, the acting minister for culture, community and youth, overshadowed Singapore's 2-1 win in Hong Kong on Tuesday, which took them to the continent's top competition for the first time since 1984.

However, Neo has now "conveyed his apologies through email" to sports and cultural affairs official Rosanna Law, Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said on Friday.

Neo praised the Singapore team in the changing room after the game and said: "You (were) pressured by them, all the fans were bloody idiots, end up players ... they also played like idiots, but you all played like lions."