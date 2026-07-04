David v Goliath as Cape Verde face Messi's Argentina at World Cup

In Friday's other game, Ghana, like Egypt, are hoping to buck what has been a disappointing start to the knockout rounds for African teams when they face Colombia in Kansas City.



So far, five of the nine African teams in the last 32 have been eliminated, with South Africa, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria all heading for the exit. Only Morocco have made it through to the last 16.



Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz said he hopes to buck that trend against a dangerous Colombian team.



"We have to make it better," Queiroz said of the African exodus. "So it is on our shoulders to be sure that we add another African team to the next round. That's our duty."



Algeria were eliminated in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland on Thursday as Portugal and Spain advanced to the last 16.



Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in a drama-filled game in Toronto, while Spain swatted aside Austria 3-0 to extend their incredible unbeaten streak to 35 matches.



There was immediate fall-out following Germany's last-32 exit at the hands of Paraguay.



Jurgen Klopp on Friday informed the German FA he is "fundamentally willing" to take over as coach after Julian Nagelsmann's resignation.



Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League honours, is currently under contract as Red Bull's head of global football, but Sky Germany reports he has a verbal agreement which would allow him to leave to take up the Germany job.