Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final

Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2022 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates winning his semi final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2022 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates winning his semi final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2022 Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts during his semi final match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2022 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action during his semi final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2022 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina shakes hands with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov after winning his semi final match REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
17 Apr 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 12:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTE CARLO : Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first singles final on the main tour when he beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 in a see-saw clash at the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday.

The world number 46 from Spain, whose best performances are two Challengers titles in 2019, won five of his six break points while Dimitrov failed to convert seven of his 10 opportunities.

The 22-year-old will now face either German Alexander Zverev or defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat him here in the quarter-finals last year.

A Dimitrov double fault gave Davidovich Fokina the first break of the match in the third game and the Spaniard held serve to bag the opening set.

The Bulgarian was more precise early in the second set to open a 2-0 lead but he quickly lost his focus again as his opponent won four games in a row to move closer to a straight-set victory.

Serving for the match at 5-3, though, he crumbled under pressure and allowed Dimitrov back into the contest, with the Bulgarian winning the tiebreak easily.

The decider was another test of nerves as Dimitrov collapsed after winning the first two games, losing five in a row to put Davidovich Fokina on the brink of victory again.

This time, the Spaniard kept his composure and prevailed on his second match point.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us