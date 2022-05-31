Logo
Davidson to lead first all-female team of referees in men's test
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership Rugby Cup - Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers - Kingston Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 18, 2022 Referee Sara Cox Action Images/Lee Smith

31 May 2022 10:06AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 10:06AM)
Hollie Davidson will lead the first all-female team of referees to officiate a men's test when she takes charge of a match between Portugal and Italy next month, World Rugby said.

Scotland's Davidson, who has already officiated a men's test between Malta and Cyprus in March 2019, will also become the first female referee in a test featuring one of the Six Nations sides.

Davidson will be supported by assistant referees Sara Cox and Aurelie Groizeleau, as well as television match official Claire Hodnett, the sport's governing body said.

"To be the first woman to referee a men's Six Nations team is a tremendous honour and an achievement I am proud of," said Davidson, who will also officiate a men's test between Canada and Belgium in July.

"I have been happy with my progress in the last couple of years and working as a full-time professional referee with Scottish Rugby has really helped that."

Davidson will be part of an 18-strong team of officials, which includes 15 women, at the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

Source: Reuters

