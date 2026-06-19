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Davies on Canada bench for key Qatar World Cup clash
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Davies on Canada bench for key Qatar World Cup clash

Davies on Canada bench for key Qatar World Cup clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Qatar - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 18, 2026 Canada's Alphonso Davies walks on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

19 Jun 2026 05:03AM
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VANCOUVER, June 18 : Canada's Alphonso Davies will start on the bench when his side take on Qatar in their second World Cup Group B match at BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday. Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui again left record goalscorer Almoez Ali on ​the bench, naming an unchanged side from the one that drew 1-1 with Switzerland.  

• Davies has struggled with a hamstring injury recently but was declared fit on Wednesday by coach Jesse Marsch.

• Cyle Larin, who came off the bench to score Canada's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, starts.

• Tani Oluwaseyi and Liam Millar drop to the Canada bench, replaced by Larin and Ali Ahmed.

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• Boualem Khoukhi, who scored Qatar's goal against Switzerland, will again captain the side.

Lineups: 

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair ​Johnston, Luc ​De Fougerolles, ⁠Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Ali Ahmed; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, ​Cyle Larin.

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, ​Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, ​Ayoub ⁠Aloui, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Madibo.

Source: Reuters
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