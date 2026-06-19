Davies on Canada bench for key Qatar World Cup clash

VANCOUVER, June 18 : Canada's Alphonso Davies will start on the bench when his side take on Qatar in their second World Cup Group B match at BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday. Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui again left record goalscorer Almoez Ali on the bench, naming an unchanged side from the one that drew 1-1 with Switzerland.
• Davies has struggled with a hamstring injury recently but was declared fit on Wednesday by coach Jesse Marsch.
• Cyle Larin, who came off the bench to score Canada's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, starts.
• Tani Oluwaseyi and Liam Millar drop to the Canada bench, replaced by Larin and Ali Ahmed.
• Boualem Khoukhi, who scored Qatar's goal against Switzerland, will again captain the side.
Lineups:
Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Ali Ahmed; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.
Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Ayoub Aloui, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Madibo.