Davies injury clouds Canada's World Cup hopes as defender faces weeks on sidelines

May 8 : Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies will be sidelined for "several weeks" after injuring his left hamstring during their Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris St Germain, dealing a potential blow to Canada's World Cup preparations.

Davies, who was a second-half substitute against PSG on Wednesday, has struggled with muscle injuries this season and Bayern's medical team confirmed on Friday that the fullback's club season was practically over.

Davies has made just six Bundesliga starts this season while he has not completed 90 minutes in a match since February.

With Bayern knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals, the German champions have only three matches left this season, including a Cup final against Stuttgart on May 23.

But the timing could hardly be worse for Canada, who are set to co-host the World Cup from June 11. The 25-year-old serves as captain for his country, who begin their group campaign against Bosnia on June 12.

Davies's injury woes have been mounting this season, with the defender already missing friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia in March due to a hamstring strain.