Sport

Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time
Sport

Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time

Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Canada's Alphonso Davies applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

23 Dec 2022 05:42AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 05:42AM)
Alphonso Davies, who helped Canada get back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and scored the country's first goal at the global showpiece tournament, was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Thursday.

It was the fourth time in five years that Davies has claimed the honour.

In Qatar, Davies was the lone Canadian attacker to play every minute, scoring the Canada men's team's first ever World Cup goal in the second group match against Croatia.

The 22-year-old also helped his club Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and DFL Supercup in 2022.

In 33 games for Canada, Davies has scored 13 goals and made a national record 16 assists.

Source: Reuters

