Davies returns, Werner sidelined as Spurs' injury woes continue

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, who has been out since last month with a hamstring injury, is set to return in Sunday's visit to Everton, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

However, Timo Werner has a hamstring issue and could be out for a few weeks, while Brennan Johnson and midfielder Yves Bissouma were also dealing with injuries after Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Arsenal, the manager added.

"There's a couple still sore from midweek. Just waiting to see how Brennan Johnson is, he has a bit of a calf complaint," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

"Biss is a bit sore. Ben Davies should be involved. Timo has got a hamstring tweak, probably three to four weeks."

Injuries have plagued Spurs, who sit 14th after failing to win any of their last five league matches, throughout the campaign with Postecoglou complaining earlier this month that he had 10 first-team players missing.

Spurs are without Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Guglielmo Vicario due to long-term injuries.

The club are trying to sign players in the January transfer window, the manager said.

"I know the club is working hard as they can. January is not easy. I know work is being done behind the scenes to get some players in," he added.

"It is trickier in January because you're trying to acquire players from clubs who might want to replace that player, so a lot of logistics involved."