BENGALURU, Nov 23 : As another season draws to a close, the Davis Cup retains a unique appeal by giving players the chance to compete for something greater than themselves, World Tennis CEO Ross Hutchins told Reuters on Monday.

The 126-year-old team competition will bring the curtain down on an 11-month season with the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy this week, where Hutchins said excitement among players, teams and fans was palpable ahead of Sunday's final.

"I think it's an exciting part of the year. One of the most exciting parts of the tennis calendar. The Davis Cup has such an incredible history of tennis and nations' team competitions," Hutchins told Reuters via video call.

"This is the culmination of a very exciting year of team competition tennis. Across 65 locations, the Davis Cup has been played in their domestic market, which is fantastic. There's such an energy in Bologna for the Davis Cup.

"Seeing the players and the teams, you feel the energy. Everyone gets so excited because it's so unique. You're playing for something bigger than yourself, you're playing for your country.

"Having that shine through the fans, the players and the teams brings such a different value than a lot of the rest of the year. So we're very proud of this competition and just thrilled that we're back here."

Spain take on Austria in the quarter-finals while defending champions Italy face South Korea, the Czech Republic play Canada and Britain meet Germany.

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Carlos Alcaraz will be among the main attractions as the Spaniard arrives later on Monday after winning the ATP Finals title in Turin, and world number one Alexander Zverev will represent Germany.

The teams will compete for a share of the $4.9 million in player prize money.

Briton Hutchins, 41, said the decision to return to home-and-away ties for the second round of qualifiers in 2025 had helped the competition reconnect with local supporters.

"That's really important, because it allows for communities and fans to be engaged on the ground around the world," he said.

"Being a global organisation that we are, that's important for us ... Having this neutral location, the Final 8 in a major location like Bologna has worked well.

"We're proud of how things are tracking."

Hosts Italy will chase a fourth consecutive Davis Cup crown, while Spain and Germany could meet in the semi-finals and set up a rematch between Alcaraz and Zverev days after their ATP Finals title clash.