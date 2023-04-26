Logo
Davis-Woodhall loses national indoor title after positive marijuana test
Sport

26 Apr 2023 06:19AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 06:19AM)
United States Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has been stripped of her national indoor title after testing positive for a psychoactive constituent of marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.

The positive test came from a Feb. 17 sample and Davis-Woodhall accepted a one-month period of ineligibility that began on March 21.

USADA said her ban was restricted to the minimum allowable period under the rules because the use of cannabis occurred out of competition and was unrelated to performance.

The banning of marijuana in high-level sport has become a topic of fierce debate after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson - a fan favourite in the United States - was unable to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 due to testing positive for cannabis.

Source: Reuters

