Dawson replaces injured Bashir in England squad for fourth test

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has replaced injured Shoaib Bashir in England's 14-player squad for the fourth test in the five-match series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Bashir suffered a fracture to his finger in his non-bowling left hand while attempting a low catch during his own bowling during the third test on Saturday. He is set for surgery later this week.

The 21-year-old came back to bowl on Monday, taking India's last wicket to ensure a thrilling 22-run victory for the hosts at Lord's, securing a 2-1 lead in the series.

Dawson has not played a test match since July 2017 but has represented England in white-ball cricket since then, last appearing during the Twenty20 series against West Indies last month.

The 35-year-old has played five matches for Hampshire in the T20 Blast this month, taking five wickets.

The fourth test in Manchester starts on July 23.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.