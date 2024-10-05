Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Days after record win over Celtic, Dortmund slump to 2-1 loss at Union
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Days after record win over Celtic, Dortmund slump to 2-1 loss at Union

Days after record win over Celtic, Dortmund slump to 2-1 loss at Union
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 5, 2024 Borussia Dortmund players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Days after record win over Celtic, Dortmund slump to 2-1 loss at Union
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 5, 2024 1. FC Union Berlin's Yorbe Vertessen scores their second goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
05 Oct 2024 11:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, only days after their 7-1 demolition of Celtic for their biggest European win.

Union's Kevin Vogt ended a 10-year Bundesliga goal drought after converting a 26th-minute penalty. Vogt's previous goal was scored on Oct. 18, 2014, making it a record 275 Bundesliga matches between goals for an outfield player.

Dortmund showed none of the aggression they showed in the win over the Scots in the Champions League on Tuesday and before halftime they conceded another with Yorbe Vertessen's low strike from the edge of the box.

Julian Ryerson pulled a goal back for the visitors just past the hour but they could not find an equaliser despite late pressure. Dortmund dropped to seventh place in the standings on 10 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement