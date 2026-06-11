DAZN, DirecTV Latin America strike sports channel deal ahead of World Cup

June 11 : Sports streaming platform DAZN, backed by British-American billionaire Len Blavatnik, said it had struck a deal to bring DirecTV Latin America's DSPORTS channels to its platform in five countries, expanding its soccer offering as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off.

The multi-year agreement will make DSPORTS channels available to DAZN subscribers in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, giving users in those Latin American markets access to all 104 matches of the World Cup live, DAZN said in a statement.

Reuters exclusively reported last month that DAZN had been in talks with DirecTV Latin America over a potential commercial partnership in the region, alongside discussions about a deeper tie-up.

DAZN has also been exploring options including buying into the pay-TV operator's Latin American business, Reuters reported, though sources cautioned that discussions were focused on a commercial partnership and that any acquisition was unlikely before the end of the World Cup, when the business would be easier to value.

The agreement announced on Thursday stops short of any broader transaction but marks a significant expansion of DAZN's presence in Latin America as the group pushes to grow globally.

DSPORTS is part of DirecTV Latin America, which has been controlled by Argentina-based Grupo Werthein since its 2021 purchase from AT&T.

In addition to the World Cup, DAZN said subscribers in the five countries would be able to access the DSPORTS, DSPORTS2 and DSPORTS+ channels, carrying soccer competitions including Copa America and CONMEBOL Sudamericana and other sports such as basketball, tennis, cycling and MMA.

DAZN has been seeking to strengthen its position in live sports streaming through rights deals and distribution partnerships. It already holds broader World Cup rights in Italy, Spain and Japan.