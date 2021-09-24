DAZN outage during live Serie A soccer matches sparks anger in Italy

MILAN : A technical outage occurred at sport global service DAZN in Italy on Thursday, sparking anger among customers unable to access the app and watch part of Serie A soccer games Sampdoria v Napoli and Torino v Lazio.

DAZN, which secured the rights to screen all Serie A live soccer matches in Italy for the next three seasons for 2.5 billion euros, is under fire about its service across the country.

Customers have complained about interruptions to streams since the start of the Serie A campaign in August, and the national communications authority is monitoring DAZN's pledge to boost its infrastructure.

Twitter users complained on Thursday about a blockage of the app, which resumed its service only after several minutes.

"We have experienced a technical problem during the games", DAZN said in a statement, apologising to fans and adding that it would offer compensation to all affected subscribers.

Owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN is a leading contender for buying out the sports television unit of Britain's BT as it is keen to gain content including English Premier League soccer.

