DAZN says no changes to account policy this Serie A season after Italian backlash

MILAN : Sports streaming service DAZN said it would not introduce changes to its account sharing policy until the end of the current Serie A soccer season following a backlash in Italy where it shows top-flight soccer.

Backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN this year won the rights to screen live Serie A matches in Italy for three seasons with a 2.5 billion euro bid, a significant expansion of its business in Europe.

Sources familiar with the issue have said DAZN has plans to prevent two different devices simultaneously accessing the app if they are not logged into the same IP address, in an effort to clamp down on suspected abuses of subscriptions.

The plan to tighten access to accounts has irked consumer rights groups and politicians, prompting Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to summon DAZN management for clarifications next week.

"Since the start of the Serie A campaign we have observed a significant increase of improper practices which could not be ignored," DAZN said in a statement late on Thursday.

However, the company said it would not introduce any changes during this Serie A season "to safeguard the rights of its customers".

Giorgetti said in a statement he was satisfied with DAZN's decisions over its account sharing policy, while confirming the meeting with the streaming service's executives on Tuesday.

According to existing DAZN terms of service, every subscriber has the right to access the service from two different devices simultaneously without sharing the username and password.

