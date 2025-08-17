Dazzling double for Richarlison, winning return to Premier League for Sunderland

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur kicked off the Thomas Frank era in style with a 3-0 win over Burnley, powered by a dazzling double from Richarlison, on the first Saturday of the Premier League season.

Sunderland celebrated their return to England's top flight with a 3-0 victory over West Ham United, while Aston Villa survived defender Ezri Konsa's dismissal to salvage a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United with the visitors missing want-away striker Alexander Isak.

On the south coast, Rodrigo Muniz's last-gasp goal gave Fulham a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were hosting Manchester City in Saturday's late game.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs gave Frank a comprehensive victory in his first home match in charge, while it was a harsh welcome back to the league for Burnley.

Richarlison slotted home Mohammed Kudus's cross in the 10th minute, and the Brazilian linked up with Kudus again on the hour mark when he dived to fire home Kudus's cross with a stunning acrobatic volley. Brennan Johnson added a third goal on the counter-attack six minutes later.

The victory was notable for a Premier League first as Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka conceded the first corner kick of the season under new rules after holding the ball for more than eight seconds.

Sunderland had a dream start to their return to the top flight after eight years at a jubilant Stadium of Light.

The opening half saw the hosts still finding their rhythm against a disjointed Hammers side but they grew into the game, and Eliezer Mayenda broke the deadlock in the 61st minute.

Sunderland kept up the momentum and Daniel Ballard scored 12 minutes later, while Wilson Isidor had the home fans in a frenzy with another goal in injury time.

At Villa Park, the home side were thrown into disarray in the 66th minute when Konsa was shown a straight red card for pulling down Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon while he was in hot pursuit of a through ball from Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle continued to fire crosses into the box but without a recognised centre-forward such as Isak, who wants to leave amid interest from champions Liverpool, they could not convert them and the game ended in stalemate.

Villa boss Unai Emery said he and his team should never accept dropping two points at home.

"With the circumstances we had with the red card and how we were the last 30 minutes more or less, with added time, we have to accept it," said the Spaniard.

Brighton appeared to be heading for a victory after Matt O'Riley's goal from the penalty spot early in the second half, but Fulham salvaged a draw from a corner in the 96th minute when substitute Muniz lashed in from close range.

"For sure it feels painful," Brighton manager Fabian Huerzeler told the BBC. "We should score the second goal and I think the game would be over. That's football."