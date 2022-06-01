Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

De Bruyne among 18 Belgians to receive coaching badges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

De Bruyne among 18 Belgians to receive coaching badges

De Bruyne among 18 Belgians to receive coaching badges

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Belgium - Brussels, Belgium - July 15, 2018. Belgian soccer team player Kevin De Bruyne celebrates on the balcony of the city hall at the Brussels' Grand Place, after taking the third place in the World Cup 2018, in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

01 Jun 2022 03:21AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 03:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was among 18 current and former Belgian internationals to receive their coaching badges on Tuesday after two years of training with the country's football federation (RBFA).

Napoli forward Dries Mertens, Benfica defender Jan Vertonghen, Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel and Leicester City duo Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet were also awarded their licences.

"The idea is that this transition already allows the course participants to think about what they want to do after their career," Kris Van Der Haegen, the RBFA's head of coaching education, said in a statement.

"Many of the boys have already made a lot of progress and we are already seeing the results," he added, referring to former defender Thomas Vermaelen who retired last year and is currently an assistant coach for the national team.

"They take their first steps as a coach in Belgium, so they don't have to go abroad right away."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us