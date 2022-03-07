Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United

De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 6, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Craig Brough
De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 6, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after Kevin De Bruyne scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 6, 2022 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan with manager Pep Guardiola comes on as a substitute to replace Kevin De Bruyne REUTERS/Craig Brough
De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 6, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden REUTERS/Craig Brough
De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 6, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Manchester United's Fred REUTERS/Craig Brough
07 Mar 2022 03:00AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 03:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice as Manchester City restored their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

United had put up a decent fight in the first half, going in 2-1 down at the break, but City's quality showed after the interval with Ralf Rangnick's side looking increasingly demoralised.

City have 69 points from 28 games with Liverpool on 63 from 27 matches. United slip down to fifth place, a point behind Arsenal who beat Watford on Sunday and have three games in hand.

Belgian De Bruyne was outstanding, running the game from central midfield and then presenting himself as a threat in the box.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani through injuries and surprisingly Rangnick opted to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in forward positions.

City made the perfect start with De Bruyne putting them ahead in the fifth minute, slotting home a low pulled-back pass from Bernardo Silva after they overloaded the left-side.

But United drew level through a superb curling shot from Jadon Sancho, who took his time and cut inside after a swift break before beating Ederson with his confident strike.

But Belgian De Bruyne restored City's advantage finding the target after Phil Foden had powered into the area and seen his shot parried out by David De Gea.

City dominated after the break and made it 3-1 when De Bruyne struck a corner deep to the edge of the box and Mahrez met it with a first-time drive which took a slight deflection off Harry Maguire.

Mahrez completed the victory with a goal that was initially flagged as offside but VAR found the Alex Telles had played the Algerian onside before he latched on to an Ilkay Gundogan pass and blasted in off the shoulder of De Gea.

The scoreline was a fair reflection of City's dominance and United will face the music after losing heart following City's third goal.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us