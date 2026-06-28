De Bruyne hails Vancouver's BC Place after Belgium cruise into World Cup knockout stage

VANCOUVER, June 27 : The manner in which the World Cup has been embraced by the city of Vancouver has not gone unnoticed, with Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne praising BC Place after his side's 5-1 rout of New Zealand on Friday secured top spot in Group G and a place in the round of 32.

• De Bruyne described BC Place as a "real football stadium" following Belgium's resounding win over New Zealand.

• The 34-year-old's quality was on full display as he got on the scoresheet and the fans repeatedly sang his chant - 'Oh Kevin De Bruyne' - in admiration.

• "The city of Vancouver, I've only been here for a short stay, but I have to say it was a really nice stadium to play in," the former Manchester City midfielder told reporters.

• Belgium played their opening two matches of the tournament in Seattle and Los Angeles. "The other two are massive, but you have all the NFL feeling, so I think for us it's really nice," De Bruyne said. "You felt it on the pitch; it's a bit different, so it was a pleasure."

• Belgium finished above Egypt on goal difference after both ended with five points from three matches.

• The Belgians will face one of the eight best third-placed teams in the round of 32.