De Bruyne happy with Man City's return to winning ways

Kevin De Bruyne made the most of his first start since September with a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, saying he was happy Manchester City earned three points after four straight losses in the Premier League.

"I think it's just important that we won a game," the 33-year-old midfielder told his club's official website. "We started the game well, created some opportunities, maybe a few mistakes, I think myself as well. But, you know, happy with the way that we performed."

The Belgian, who has come on as a substitute in recent matches after missing a month with a groin strain, said injuries have plagued City's bid to secure a fifth league title in a row.

"It's been a tough time but we tried to change it. Unfortunately we've got a few guys who are maybe injured so, it's what is happening this year. But we'll try and recover as quickly as possible."

De Bruyne was also pleased that City, who have lost key defensive midfielder Rodri for the season due to a cruciate ligament tear, kept their first clean sheet in eight matches in all competitions.

"We gave a couple of chances away but I think second half is pretty good," he added.

City, fourth in the standings with 26 points, visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.