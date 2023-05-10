Logo
Sport

De Bruyne stunner earns Man City 1-1 draw at Real Madrid
Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Manchester City's Rodri REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Manchester City's Kyle Walker in action with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal in action with Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
10 May 2023 05:40AM
MADRID : Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne powered home a rasping low shot from distance in 67th minute to earn them a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

City dominated the match in the early stages but it was Real who took the lead as Vinicius Jr netted a brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area that flew into the top-right corner with Real's first shot on target in the 36th minute.

Real got back on top in the second half and took control, but it was City who scored after they won the ball high up the pitch and it was worked to De Bruyne who rifled a shot into the net to the goalkeeper's right.

Source: Reuters

