Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

De Gendt claims another grand tour win at Giro d'Italia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

De Gendt claims another grand tour win at Giro d'Italia

De Gendt claims another grand tour win at Giro d'Italia
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 8 - Napoli to Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura), Italy - May 14, 2022 Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt celebrates as he wins Stage 8 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
De Gendt claims another grand tour win at Giro d'Italia
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 8 - Napoli to Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura), Italy - May 14, 2022 Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt reacts after winning Stage 8 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
De Gendt claims another grand tour win at Giro d'Italia
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 8 - Napoli to Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura), Italy - May 14, 2022 Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt celebrate winning Stage 8 on the podium REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
De Gendt claims another grand tour win at Giro d'Italia
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 8 - Napoli to Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura), Italy - May 14, 2022 Trek - Segafredo's Juan Pedro Lopez celebrates wearing the maglia rosa jersey on the podium after Stage 8 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
15 May 2022 12:07AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 12:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy : Thomas De Gendt claimed a fifth career grand tour stage win when he prevailed in the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia at the end of a breakaway on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Belgian won a four-man sprint at the end of the 153-km ride in and around Naples to add to his 2012 Giro, 2017 Spanish Vuelta and 2016 and 2019 Tour de France stage laurels.

Davide Gabburo of Italy was second, and Spain's Jorge Arcas came home third, with Harm Vanhoucke finishing fourth after pulling for his team mate and compatriot De Gendt in the finale.

Spaniard Juanpe Lopez retained the overall leader's "maglia rosa" pink jersey after controlling Lennard Kaemna's attacks on the last short climb of the day.

France's Guillaume Martin, who had lost considerable time in the climb up Mount Etna earlier this week, made up for it by featuring in a large breakaway group in which Mathieu van der Poel was the most aggressive rider.

Dutch rider Van der Poel, however, failed to distance his rivals in the leading group and eventually paid for his efforts to finish seventh, 15 seconds behind De Gendt.

Sunday's ninth stage is a gruelling mountain trek of 191km from Isernia to the Blockhaus.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us