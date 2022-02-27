De Grandhomme scores ton as New Zealand 253-7 at lunch

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme held on for a defiant century to push New Zealand to 253 for seven at lunch on day three of the second test against South Africa on Sunday.

De Grandhomme was 103 not out, with tailender Tim Southee on three as New Zealand moved within 111 runs of South Africa's first innings total of 364.

De Grandhomme survived a nervous period in the 90s before hitting spinner Keshav Maharaj for three shortly before the break to bring up his second test century.

He and Daryl Mitchell built a 133-run stand to frustrate the Proteas bowlers after coming together at 91 for five on day two.

Maharaj finally broke their partnership by trapping Mitchell lbw for 60.

Seamer Marco Jansen grabbed his third wicket late in the session, having Kyle Jamieson hit to leg gully to be out for 13 after softening up the towering fast bowler with a short-pitched assault.

New Zealand, who thrashed the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the first meeting in Christchurch last week, need only draw the match to claim their first ever series win over the South Africans.

Victory, however, would see the Black Caps dislodge Australia as the world's number one test side, while shoring up their World Test Championship defence with maximum points.

