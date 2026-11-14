De Jong to miss yet another match for the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 : Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong’s injury woes continued after he was ruled out of Monday’s Nations League group decider against Germany in Berlin, the Dutch FA said on Saturday.

• The 29-year-old Barcelona player has a long list of injury problem, which has restricted his international appearances

• He missed September’s opening four matches at the start of the new Nations League campaign but returned for Friday’s home clash against Greece in Amsterdam

• De Jong was named captain, replacing the injured Virgil van Dijk, but substituted at halftime of the 7-0 victory, saying he had back pain and did not want to take unnecessary risks.

• Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez will not call up a replacement for De Jong, meaning the squad for Berlin will consist of 23 players, the Dutch FA added

• The Netherlands, with 11 points, top Group A2 ahead of Greece and Germany (eight points each). The top two teams advance to the quarter-finals in March

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)