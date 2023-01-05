Logo
De Jong named Dutch football association technical director
De Jong named Dutch football association technical director

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs 1.FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - May 5, 2018 Mainz's Nigel de Jong in action REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

05 Jan 2023 12:51AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 12:51AM)
AMSTERDAM : Former Netherlands international Nigel de Jong has been appointed as technical director of the country’s football association, the KNVB said on Wednesday.

The job involves overseeing the country’s national teams and De Jong will also be responsible for developing and implementing football-technical policy at clubs across the country.

"I want to help improve Dutch top football, for men and women," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Netherlands has always had the ambition to belong to the absolute world top. The talent we have at present and our past history justify that ambition.

"Working in top football requires specific knowledge and experience. In my years as a player I have gained this at various clubs in the Netherlands and abroad and I can use it now," De Jong added.

The 38-year-old played 81 times for his country and for Ajax Amsterdam, Hamburger SV, Manchester City, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Galatasaray.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

