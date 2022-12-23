Logo
Sport

De Jong is one of Barcelona's mainstays, Laporta says
De Jong is one of Barcelona's mainstays, Laporta says

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Arcangel, Cordoba, Spain - January 13, 2021 Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca

23 Dec 2022 03:29AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 03:29AM)
Frenkie de Jong is one of Barcelona's most important players and the club never wanted to sell him, President Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, who are coached by Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

"He is one of the mainstays we have, he is one of the great young talents and called to be one of the leaders of the team," Laporta told Barca TV. "I never wanted to sell Frenkie."

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax Amsterdam in 2019.

Spanish media reported that Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets, who has spent 15 seasons with the club and helped them win 33 major trophies, could join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami in the next transfer window.

"I don't know if he will leave this winter or continue until the end of the season, we want him to continue, Xavi counts with Sergio," Laporta added.

($1 = 0.9454 euros)

Source: Reuters

