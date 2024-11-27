De Ketelaere steals the show as Atalanta run riot against Young Boys

BERN, Switzerland : Charles De Ketelaere was the driving force for Atalanta in their commanding 6-1 win at Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, providing three assists and scoring two goals.

The 23-year-old Belgian provided his first assist to Mateo Retegui, who put Atalanta ahead after nine minutes.

Silvere Ganvoula responded immediately, levelling the score for Young Boys two minutes later, but the rest of the half belonged to Atalanta.

De Ketelaere scored in the 28th minute before assisting Sead Kolasinac three minutes later. He capped off a dominant first half with his third assist to Retegui six minutes before the break, allowing the Italian to complete his brace.

The dominance continued 11 minutes into the second half when De Ketelaere netted his second and Atalanta's fifth with a low shot from the edge of the box, deflecting off a Young Boys player.

As De Ketelaere was substituted in the 75th minute, he received a warm round of applause from the stadium, with Lazar Samardzic scoring the sixth and last goal for Atalanta in stoppage time.