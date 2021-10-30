Logo
De Kock returns to S.Africa side for World Cup match against Sri Lanka
De Kock returns to S.Africa side for World Cup match against Sri Lanka

Cricket - International Twenty20 - South Africa v England - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - November 27, 2020 South Africa's Quinton de Kock in action REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

30 Oct 2021 06:34PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 06:29PM)
Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock returned to the South Africa side in Saturday's Twenty20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after skipping the previous match following a board order to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

De Kock pulled out of Tuesday's win against West Indies after Cricket South Africa's directive but later apologised and committed to the anti-racism gesture after stinging criticism back home and abroad.

The 28-year-old replaced Heinrich Klaasen and was the only change in the South Africa team for the match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss.

"The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago," Bavuma said after winning the toss against Sri Lanka and opting to field.

"We obviously had some time to get away with the thing that's been happening. Quinton is in a much better state. As a team we are good, we're ready for the game today."

De Kock had declined to take a knee in the past, calling it "my own personal opinion".

On Saturday he took off his cap, bowed his head and kneeled along with his team mates before the start of Sri Lanka's batting innings.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

