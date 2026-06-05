De la Fuente pleased with injury-free friendly as Spain turn focus to US

June 5 : Coach Luis de la Fuente was happy Spain came through their final home friendly without injuries and used the opportunity to hand debuts to several youngsters, but said the intensity would step up a notch once they arrived in North America for the World Cup.

Spain, one of the favourites to lift the World Cup, were held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in a warm-up match in La Coruna on Thursday, fielding a heavily rotated lineup.

"Today was about sensations and giving opportunities to other players. No injuries — that's important," de la Fuente told reporters.

"Now we enter a new phase with more intensity and more players contributing. Tomorrow we're in the United States, and that puts our focus exactly where it needs to be."

Spain, who will be based in Chattanooga, Tennessee during the World Cup, face Peru in their final friendly in Puebla, Mexico on Monday before their Group H campaign against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

De la Fuente rested several key players, including Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, David Raya, Victor Munoz, Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Martin Zubimendi, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal due to fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Marc Bernal, Jon Martin, Gonzalo, Turrientes, Javi Guerra, Marc Pubill, Javi Rodriguez and Leo Roman were handed senior debuts against Iraq.

"They all earned it. The match allowed us to give debuts to players who deserved the chance. They helped us a lot," the 64-year-old said.

"They're players for the future, and we'll see them with the senior team soon. Another objective accomplished."

Spain will face Cape Verde in their opening match on June 15, though doubts remain over Yamal's fitness.

The Barcelona forward is recovering from a left hamstring injury that cut short his season in April, and de la Fuente said on Wednesday that the 18-year-old could be ready for the opener, though there were no guarantees.

"The plan is to stick to what we'd planned, and that schedule gave us confidence that he could be ready by the 15th," he said.

"Things are generally going very well, but there might be a day when we have to put something on hold."