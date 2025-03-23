De la Fuente preaches importance of suffering as Spain seek semi-final spot

Spain may be reigning European champions and title holders in the Nations League, where they are seeking a semi-final spot, but even the best sides must learn to suffer if they are to succeed, coach Luis de la Fuente said on Saturday.

Spain earned a 2-2 draw against Netherlands in the quarter-final, first leg in Rotterdam on Thursday, having trailed the 10-man hosts before Mikel Merino equalised in added time.

Spain were on the verge of losing a competitive match for the first time in two years before the midfielder, who has been playing as a striker for his club Arsenal in recent weeks, scored to silence the Feyenoord Stadium.

"This is a group of exceptional football players, but we also give special importance to values. I always say that you have to have good people to be able to manage a dressing room," De la Fuente told reporters.

"Suffering and the ability to overcome it is something this team has. I don't know this sport without suffering. Suffering is very healthy, not only for sport but for any activity.

"It's strange. We had more possession than Holland, we had more shots on goal... and the feeling we have is that we were at the mercy of our opponents. Holland is a great team and it's normal that, at certain moments, they take the initiative."

Spain host the Dutch in the return leg on Sunday in Valencia, where tens of thousands of fans turned up just to watch the European champions train.

Spain are now unbeaten in 22 competitive games and De la Fuente is confident his team can keep the streak alive.

"The problem with winning is that you get used to it and it's hard to lose your edge. We want to continue in this dynamic, knowing that every day the challenges are more difficult," he said.

"The rivals know you more and more every day and they are very good. Tomorrow could very well be the final of the European Championship. This is very difficult and more difficult every day.

"We want to continue to be in a position to win and we are. We will go all out to keep winning."

Apart from defender Pau Cubarsi, who suffered an ankle injury in the first leg and has returned to his club Barcelona, De la Fuente said all the players were in "perfect condition" although he would not divulge his starting lineup.

"This is a squad of great players and we're managing it like any other team," he added. "There are three great players who have to be left out... Everyone takes it naturally and with camaraderie."