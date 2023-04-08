Logo
Sport

De Ligt banger helps Bayern beat Freiburg 1-0, stay top
De Ligt banger helps Bayern beat Freiburg 1-0, stay top

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - April 8, 2023 Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt celebrates after the match
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - April 8, 2023 Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring their first goal with Jamal Musiala
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - April 8, 2023 Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt in action with SC Freiburg's Lucas Holer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - April 8, 2023 Bayern Munich players celebrate and applaud fans after the match
08 Apr 2023 11:53PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 11:53PM)
FREIBURG, Germany : An unstoppable 25-metres strike from defender Matthijs de Ligt handed Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Freiburg on Saturday, keeping them two points clear at the top of the table with seven games remaining.

The Bavarians, who face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg next week, had been beaten at home by Freiburg 2-1 in the German Cup last eight on Tuesday.

Desperate to make amends and protect their Bundesliga lead, Bayern had possession and a couple of good chances in the first half.

But it was Freiburg who came closer to scoring with Ritsu Doan catching Bayern's Alphonso Davies napping on the stroke of halftime but sending his effort onto the post.

De Ligt then took matters into his own hands after the interval, breaking the deadlock and beating keeper Mark Flekken with his unstoppable missile into the top corner.

The Bavarians should have scored again with Leroy Sane on the hour later but the player chipped over the bar with only Flekken to beat.

They lead the title race on 58 points, with Borussia Dortmund on 56 in second place.

Source: Reuters

