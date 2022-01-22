Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

De Minaur dispatches Andujar to march into Australian Open last 16
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

De Minaur dispatches Andujar to march into Australian Open last 16

De Minaur dispatches Andujar to march into Australian Open last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Australia's Alex de Minaur celebrates winning his third round match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Morgan Sette
De Minaur dispatches Andujar to march into Australian Open last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Australia's Alex de Minaur reacts during his third round match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Morgan Sette
De Minaur dispatches Andujar to march into Australian Open last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Spain's Pablo Andujar in action during his third round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur REUTERS/Morgan Sette
De Minaur dispatches Andujar to march into Australian Open last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Spain's Pablo Andujar in action during his third round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur REUTERS/Morgan Sette
De Minaur dispatches Andujar to march into Australian Open last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his third round match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Morgan Sette
22 Jan 2022 06:47PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 06:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Local favourite Alex de Minaur beat Pablo Andujar 6-4 6-4 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday to move into the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

De Minaur's victory livened up a sombre day at Melbourne Park after Australia's Christopher O'Connell and Maddison Inglis had been knocked out.

With Australian greats Rod Laver and Lleyton Hewitt in attendance, the 22-year-old De Minaur played scintillating tennis, mixing his trademark defensive baseline strategy with plenty of approach shots at the net.

Andujar saved set points in the first two sets but 32nd seed De Minaur made no mistake when serving for the match, firing two aces before the Spaniard lost the contest with an unforced error.

De Minaur's win sets up a last-16 clash with 11th seed Jannik Sinner, who beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in four sets.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us